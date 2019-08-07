UPDATE: Geoff Jones named as new Columbia police chief

1 day 17 hours 31 minutes ago Monday, August 05 2019 Aug 5, 2019 Monday, August 05, 2019 8:21:00 AM CDT August 05, 2019 in News
By: Lindsey Wilkerson, KOMU 8 Reporter, and Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - City Manager John Glascock announced Geoff Jones as the new Columbia police chief Monday morning.

Police officers, sheriff's deputies, advocacy group leaders and community members all attended the public announcement at city hall.

Jones served as interim police chief since former chief Ken Burton resigned in December 2018. He said the key to creating trust and building relationships is having strong communication with the community.

"I keep saying it's about relationships," Jones said. "But having a relationship where they may not like the decision I make, they know how I got there and that has helped improve our communications.

The president of Race Matters, Friends, Traci Wilson-Kleekamp, said the group has noticed an improvement with how Jones has interacted with the community.

"He's very accessible. He's accessible to us, and to other members of the community," she said. "I think that counts for a lot - I know with Chief Burton, he was not very accessible - and he's really interested in serving and being in the community so I think that's important."

On Thursday, the Columbia Police Officers Association also said it supported keeping Jones on as chief, citing a vote by 97% of officers in favor of Jones.

Mayor Brian Treece mentioned having a person appointed to be chief permanently can provide stability for the city and community.

"The fact that he is surrounded by his family here, and his colleagues, and a chamber full of community members speaks volumes to the character and integrity of the person that will take over the Columbia Police Department," he said.

A press release from the city said Jones starts as chief of police "effective immediately."

More News

Grid
List

Missouri River levee system still vulnerable after devastating flooding
Missouri River levee system still vulnerable after devastating flooding
CARROLLTON- Even as cities affected by May's tornado damage and this summer's immense flooding begin to recover, another problem waits... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 Tuesday, August 06, 2019 8:38:00 PM CDT August 06, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri farmer questions handling of China trade war
Mid-Missouri farmer questions handling of China trade war
COLUMBIA - Local experts are weighing in on the effects of the trade war with China. KOMU 8 spoke... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 Tuesday, August 06, 2019 3:59:00 PM CDT August 06, 2019 in News

Columbia outlines proposed medical marijuana licensing regulations
Columbia outlines proposed medical marijuana licensing regulations
COLUMBIA- The Columbia City Council proposed regulations Monday for the licensing of medical marijuana facilities. The city would begin accepting... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 Tuesday, August 06, 2019 2:13:00 PM CDT August 06, 2019 in News

City moves forward with development of Missouri State Penitentiary
City moves forward with development of Missouri State Penitentiary
JEFFERSON CITY - Groups involved in the development of the historic Missouri State Penitentiary met Tuesday to discuss the next... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 Tuesday, August 06, 2019 1:57:00 PM CDT August 06, 2019 in News

Man charged with murder after police say he stomped victim to death
Man charged with murder after police say he stomped victim to death
COLUMBIA - A Waynesville man faces a murder charge after prosecutors said he hit, kicked and stomped a man to... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 Tuesday, August 06, 2019 1:12:00 PM CDT August 06, 2019 in News

FEMA expands individual assistance for residents in 6 additional counties
FEMA expands individual assistance for residents in 6 additional counties
JEFFERSON CITY - Residents affected by flooding or severe storms in six additional Missouri counties are eligible to apply for... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 Tuesday, August 06, 2019 12:34:00 PM CDT August 06, 2019 in Top Stories

Cole County launches interactive 911 program
Cole County launches interactive 911 program
JEFFERSON CITY - Residents of Cole County now have a way to provide more information to first responders before an... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 Tuesday, August 06, 2019 12:21:00 PM CDT August 06, 2019 in News

Morgan County man dies after UTV overturns
Morgan County man dies after UTV overturns
VERSAILLES, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 33-year-old Stover man died when his utility vehicle overturned.... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 Tuesday, August 06, 2019 11:01:00 AM CDT August 06, 2019 in News

Ameren Missouri releases new plan for power restoration in Jefferson City
Ameren Missouri releases new plan for power restoration in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Ameren Missouri announced a $1.2 million infrastructure upgrade project in downtown Jefferson City on Tuesday. The... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, August 06 2019 Aug 6, 2019 Tuesday, August 06, 2019 5:23:00 AM CDT August 06, 2019 in News

Fulton man pleads guilty to child molestation charges
Fulton man pleads guilty to child molestation charges
COLUMBIA — A Fulton man pleaded guilty to four counts of first degree child molestation Monday. Samuel Langdon, 62,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 05 2019 Aug 5, 2019 Monday, August 05, 2019 6:27:00 PM CDT August 05, 2019 in News

Mother speaks out after alleged murder of daughter in 2006
Mother speaks out after alleged murder of daughter in 2006
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Monday after a man was arrested in Wisconsin in connection with... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 05 2019 Aug 5, 2019 Monday, August 05, 2019 3:55:00 PM CDT August 05, 2019 in News

A Springfield driver charged after three die in crash
A Springfield driver charged after three die in crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 29-year-old Springfield man is charged with three counts of second-degree murder after a crash killed... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 05 2019 Aug 5, 2019 Monday, August 05, 2019 2:34:00 PM CDT August 05, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Columbia gives MUPD jurisdiction over Greek houses
UPDATE: Columbia gives MUPD jurisdiction over Greek houses
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted Monday to pass a memorandum handing law enforcement jurisdiction over Greek houses to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 05 2019 Aug 5, 2019 Monday, August 05, 2019 2:26:00 PM CDT August 05, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Geoff Jones named as new Columbia police chief
UPDATE: Geoff Jones named as new Columbia police chief
COLUMBIA - City Manager John Glascock announced Geoff Jones as the new Columbia police chief Monday morning. Police officers,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, August 05 2019 Aug 5, 2019 Monday, August 05, 2019 8:21:00 AM CDT August 05, 2019 in News

Missouri, Kansas see uptick in drug overdose deaths
Missouri, Kansas see uptick in drug overdose deaths
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal data indicates drug overdose deaths in Kansas and Missouri are on the rise even... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, August 04 2019 Aug 4, 2019 Sunday, August 04, 2019 6:23:00 PM CDT August 04, 2019 in News

Police: Ohio gunman who killed 9 was stopped in 30 seconds
Police: Ohio gunman who killed 9 was stopped in 30 seconds
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A masked gunman in body armor opened fire early Sunday in a popular entertainment district in... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, August 04 2019 Aug 4, 2019 Sunday, August 04, 2019 6:12:00 PM CDT August 04, 2019 in News

FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Chariton County
FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Chariton County
BRUNSWICK- FEMA opened the doors of a new Disaster Recovery Center in Chariton County Monday morning. Victims of tornado... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, August 04 2019 Aug 4, 2019 Sunday, August 04, 2019 12:46:00 PM CDT August 04, 2019 in News

Over 1,000 without power in southwest Columbia
Over 1,000 without power in southwest Columbia
COLUMBIA — Almost 2,000 customers in Columbia are without power after an outage Saturday night. The Columbia power outage... More >>
3 days ago Saturday, August 03 2019 Aug 3, 2019 Saturday, August 03, 2019 9:40:00 PM CDT August 03, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
2am 72°
3am 70°
4am 70°
5am 69°