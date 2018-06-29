UPDATE: Giant Inflatable Rhino Recovered in Eastern Missouri

ST. PETERS, Mo. - How do you hide a giant, inflatable rhinoceros? Apparently, by letting the air out.

A 25-foot, 12-foot-tall inflatable rhino valued at $3,500 was stolen over the weekend from outside a store along Interstate 70 in the eastern Missouri town of St. Peters. KSDK-TV reports the big mascot - named Rico - was found Thursday by workers at Lone Wolff Park, not far from the scene of the heist.

Rico had been deflated and left on a picnic table, folded up. A hole in one of the legs has been patched up, and the re-inflated rhino is back in place outside Michael's Flooring Outlet.