Update given on Joplin medical school effort

JOPLIN (AP) - Organizers of an effort to open a medical school in Joplin say the project needs another $15 million within a year in order to open in 2017.

The Joplin Globe reports leaders of the project updated officials Tuesday on work to open a Joplin campus of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.

Rudy Farber, finance committee chairman for the medical school alliance, said $30 million is needed to open the school in 2017, and $15 million has been donated or pledged.

He noted the medical school is expected to have a $100 million annual impact on the region. And if Joplin wanted to start a medical school up without resources from the Kansas City school's help, it would have had to raise $100 million.