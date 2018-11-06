UPDATE: Gov. Nixon Announces State of Emergency

UPDATE: To volunteer with cleanup and emergency efforts, visit VolunteerBranson.org.

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon declared a state of emergency Wednesday in response to the severe weather in southern Missouri.

The Governor visited Branson Wednesday afternoon to speak with local officials about a plan of action.

"My emergency management team and I have been tracking these storms through the night and coordinating with local officials to ensure the safety of affected Missourians and to make sure that local responders have the resources and support they need, " said Nixon.

Shelters for residents have been set up in Branson, Kimberling City, Lebanon and Buffalo. An American Red Cross Volunteer, Al Bailey said, the group is preparing for 200 people to come to the Branson Recreation Center as a shelter.

There are more than ten state agencies called under Nixon's declaration, including the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Transportation. These agencies are responsible for assisting local jurisdictions if they need assistance.

The declaration will terminate on April 30.