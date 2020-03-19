Gov. Parson holds press conference regarding COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY - On Wednesday Governor Mike Parson will hold a press conference regarding COVID-19.

You can watch the press conference on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/komu8/

Gov. Parson also plans to hold a daily press briefing Wednesday at 6 p.m. to give updates on the virus in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Sandy Karsten, and MO HealthNet Director Todd Richardson will also be in there.