UPDATE: Gov. Parson signed first set of bills Friday

JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed his first five bills as Missouri's governor Friday.

The bills he signed included:

HB 1831 – Clarifies that disposable diapers are included as an item exempted from sales tax on the Back to School sales tax holiday.

HB 2101 – Specifies that guardian ad litem fees need a court approval to be waived in certain civil cases.

SB 593 – Requires certain insurers and insurance groups to establish an internal audit function.

SB 594 – Specifies that the commercial policies' forms are exempt from filing requirements in certain conditions.

SB 782 – Requires the Division of State Parks to maintain the fence on the boundary between private property and the historic Missouri Rock Island railroad corridor.

Lawmakers passed 155 bills in the last legislative session.

Right before he left office on June 1, former Gov. Eric Greitens signed 77 bills into law.

According to Missouri’s Constitution, Parson has until July 14 to sign the remaining 73 bills. However, if he does not sign or veto those bills, they would still become law.

At a press conference Monday to announce the appointment of Mike Kehoe as lieutenant governor, Parson re-emphasized infrastructure, workforce development and the efficiency of government as his top priorities.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the bills signed by Gov. Parson.]