UPDATE: Gunfire damages house on Oak Street

COLUMBIA - Breanna Romero was asleep with her newborn baby on Saturday when she heard ten to 15 gun shots ring out.

"He started crying a little bit so my fiance took him into the other room and then went outside and then came back inside and said there's something going on outside," Romero said.

Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Oak Street at 10:46 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found shell casings at the scene, and at least one house damaged by gunfire. Four people were in the house, but no injuries have been reported.

Romero and her finance moved in to the neighborhood about a month ago. She said it was the perfect home for her new family, but the shooting has her on edge.

"It was definitely nerve-wracking," Romero said. "It's such a quiet neighborhood." she said. "It was the last thing we'd expect to see on this street, really."

The Columbia Police Department asks anyone with information to call them at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-8477.