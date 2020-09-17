UPDATE: Heavy Columbia police presence on College Ave, suspect detained

COLUMBIA- UPDATE 6:15 p.m.: College Avenue between Paris Road and Walnut Street is back open.

UPDATE 4:45 p.m.: Columbia police have confirmed the suspect has surrendered and has been detained.

ORIGINAL: Columbia police have shut down a stretch of College Avenue near Rogers Street and Paris Road.

Multiple Columbia police vehicles are at the scene of the 400 block of College Avenue.

Police have confirmed to KOMU 8 that a person barricaded themselves in an apartment after police were trying to execute a warrant. The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

A neighbor said they heard yelling coming from a residence nearby.

