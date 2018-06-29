UPDATE: Highway 63 Reopened After Semi Truck Crash

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Protection District told KOMU 8 News U.S. 63 has reopened to one lane after a semi truck overturned early Monday morning.

Workers are having problems towing the semi truck because it is too heavy to tow. The overturned semi is at an angle and the tow truck isn't able to get enough leverage to tow it. Workers are moving the strawberries from the semi truck to a dump truck to lessen the load. The strawberries were on their way to Walmart in Moberly. They will now be taken to a landfill.

The accident, which happened around 4 a.m., fully blocked one northbound lane just south of the Boone/Randolph County line. While the left northbound lane was open, drivers were moving slowly and veering to the left to avoid brushing the overturned truck.

Boone County Fire's Chuck Leake told KOMU 8 that huge wind gusts overturned the truck. Leake said the truck's container, which did not break open, held 28,000 pounds of strawberries.

The truck's driver and passenger both refused medical treatment at the scene.