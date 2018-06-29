UPDATE: Highway Patrol Confirms Recovering Drowning Victim's Body

BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed it recovered the body of an 18-year-old in the Missouri River near Cooper's Landing at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday. The highway patrol said it is not releasing the drowning victim's name at this time, but KOMU 8 News spoke to the his cousin at the scene who identified him as Andrew Williams of St. Louis.

The highway patrol also said it wrapped up its work at the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday. According to cousin Randy Jackson, Williams was playing with the Jackson's family dogs when he stepped into a deep spot and went under as the current removed him from his stance.

Williams' uncle and cousin worked to form a human chain to bring Williams back to land, which did not work. The highway patrol also told KOMU 8 News Williams did not know how to swim.