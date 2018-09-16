UPDATE: Highway Patrol Responds to Fatal Head On Collision

CENTRALIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed the names of the drivers involved in the fatal accident on Mo. 124.

At 8:20 p.m. Monday, Beth Weber, 46, of Centralia, Mo., was driving northbound on Mo. 124 when she struck a deer. Her vehicle rotated counterclockwise into the southbound lane and was struck by a different vehicle on the passenger side, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Weber's vehicle came to a rest on the centerline of Mo. 124 and the second vehicle traveled off the side of the highway. Weber was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, Krystal Tuder, 26, of Mexico, Mo., sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.