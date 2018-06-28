UPDATE, Hikers Located at Rock Bridge State Park

BOONE COUNTY- Search and rescue teams rescued a total of nine people who got lost hiking in Rock Bridge State Park Friday night. One group of seven got turned around while hiking near the North end of the park. The group used a cell phone to reach authorities and let them know they were safe.

As crews were looking for this group two other hikers were reported missing in the park. Rescuers used GPS from the phone to locate both groups.

Gary Oerly with the Boone County Fire District said the best way to prevent this from happening is to stay out of the park after it closes at sunset.