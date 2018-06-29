UPDATE: Hit-and-run Suspect Turns Herself In

COLUMBIA - An 86-year-old woman turned herself into the Columbia Police Department Tuesday afternoon and was released on a summons for a hit-and-run on Monday. Marian M. Ohman was arrested for leaving the scene of the accident after a hit and run reported on the 100 block of South Garth Avenue Monday evening.

The victim is Elizabeth Chang, an associate professor at MU. Chang was putting her children into the vehicle on South Garth Avenue when she was hit by a car traveling north on Garth.

Chang was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a fractured pelvis and six broken ribs. None of her children are injured. Chang is the wife of Peter Stiepleman, assistant superintendent of elementary education for Columbia Public Schools.

Stiepleman said "She is in very good spirits. We know that we have been very lucky. Our children are safe and bones will mend."

Stiepelman also said "Our family is grateful to the outpouring of support from MU, the Columbia Public Schools and the City of Columbia. It is really a blessing to call Columbia our home."

Chang remains in stable condition with surgeries expected later this week.