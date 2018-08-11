UPDATE: Hours later, standoff ends in arrest

COLUMBIA - It took the Crisis Negotiation Team and the SWAT Team to arrest Joshua James Fay of Columbia on Domestic Assault charges in a standoff that lasted hours on Jewell Avenue.

Columbia Police Department said the victim alleged Fay beat and threatened to kill her before she escaped the residence.

CPD said the victim was bleeding and had scratches on her face and neck.

Police said they approached the building until they heard what they believed to be the sound of a shotgun, which resulted in calling the Crisis Negotiation Team and SWAT team.

CPD said that after two hours of contact with Fay, he voluntarily surrendered and was arrested.

Residents were evacuated from their homes, and police recommended avoiding the area.