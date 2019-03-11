UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power in mid-Missouri

By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Digital Producer, Mavrick Alexander, KOMU 8 Reporter
Traffic lights were not working at Grindstone Parkway and Highway 63 in Columbia Saturday night.

COLUMBIA - As of midnight, Sunday, hundreds of customers remained without power in mid-Missouri. Below are outage statuses by region. 

Columbia

At 9:30 p.m., Columbia Water and Light was reporting 121 customers without power due to six separate outages. As of 9:45, a crew was assigned to fix one of the outages. 

As of 10:34 p.m., 83 Columbia Water and Light customers were still without power. 

By 11 p.m., power was restored to all Columbia Water and Light customers. 

A KOMU 8 reporter witnessed a transformer blow near the intersection of Grindstone Parkway and Highway 63 in Columbia around 9 p.m. The reporter said multiple businesses in the the area lost power. 

Boone County Joint Communications reported the traffic signals at the intersection were not working at all. As of 9:50, the signals were working again. 

Boone County

At 8:45 p.m., Boone Electric Cooperative reported 60 customers were without power in Boone County from four separate outages. 

As of 10 p.m., 31 Boone Electric customers were still reported without power. 

At 10:43, 10 customers were without power and crews were working to restore their service. 

As of 10:48 p.m., nine Howard Electric Cooperative customers in Boone County were without power, according to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives' website.

Cole, Osage and Gasconade Counties

As of 8:15 p.m., Three Rivers Electric Cooperative was reporting 132 customers without power due to three separate outages. More than half of those outages were in Gasconade County.

Around 40 customers lost power in Osage County and one customer was without power in Jefferson City. 

At 8:45 p.m., the number of Three Rivers customers without power dropped to 37.

As of 9:30, one Three Rivers Electric customer was without power in Cole County and 30 Crawford Electric customers were without power in Gasconade County. 

Callaway County

As of 10:30 p.m., three Callaway Electric Cooperative customers were without power, according to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives' website.

As of 11 p.m., no outages were reported in the county. 

Howard County

As of 10 p.m., 549 Howard Electric Cooperative customers were reported without power, according to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives' website.

As of midnight, Sunday, no power had been restored to the 549 customers without power. 

Montgomery County 

As of 10:37 p.m., 13 Callaway Electric Cooperative customers were without power in Montgomery County, according to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives' website.

As of 11:10 p.m., no outages were reported in the county. 

Morgan County

As of 10:30 p.m., one Co-Mo Electric Coopertive customer was reported without power, according to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives' website.

As of 11:10 p.m., no outages were reported in the county. 

