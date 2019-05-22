UPDATE: Hundreds still without power in mid-Missouri

Outages from Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives as of 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18.

COLUMBIA - Thousands of customers throughout mid-Missouri lost power Saturday, according to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives.

The majority of the outages affected customers in Callaway, Camden and Miller Counties.

Callaway County

Its outage map showed 548 customers were without power in Callaway County as of 7 p.m. Saturday. Over 500 of those affected are served by the Callaway Electric Cooperatice and around 40 are served by the Consolidated Electric Cooperative.

Camden County

The outage map showed 1,264 customers were without power in Camden County as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday. As of 7 p.m. that number dropped to around 800.

At its peak, around 600 of those customers were served by the Southwest Electric Cooperative, another 500 were served by the Laclede Electric Cooperative and around 150 were served by the Co-Mo Electric Cooperative, according to the map.

Miller County

In Miller County, 545 customers were without power as of 7 p.m. That was up from around 400 customers at 5:30.

Around 60 of the affected customers are served by the Gascosage Electric Cooperative and nearly 490 are served by the Three Rivers Electric Cooperative.

Other outages

In Audrain County, the map showed around 250 customers were without power. All of those customers are served by the Consolidated Electric Cooperative.

Nearly 70 customers served by Boone Electric Cooperative and Columbia Water and Light were without power in Boone County as of 7 p.m.

Several other outages were reported in Cooper, Moniteau, Monroe, Morgan, Randolph and Saline Counties.

There was no estimate as to when power might be restored to affected customers as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday.