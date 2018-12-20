UPDATE: Husband 'person of interest' in wife's homicide off I-70

COOPER COUNTY - A woman found dead in a crashed vehicle on I-70 on December 13 died from a gunshot wound, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers found the body of Melissa Peskey, 40, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota in a vehicle around mile marker 96 in Cooper County. An autopsy report by the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office determined she died from a gunshot wound fired from outside the vehicle. Peskey was a realtor in the Sioux Falls area.

State troopers found her body at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Her children, ages 5 and 11 were in the car at the time of the incident, but were not hurt.

At this time there is no one in custody in connection with the case.

CNN affiliate KELO talked to Peskey's husband, Ryan. He said investigators told him he is a person of interest in his wife's death. Ryan Peskey blamed that on him not answering the phone when investigators called him last Friday.

He told KELO that his wife and kids were driving to North Carolina to visit friends.

Melissa Peskey is described to have been “just the most amazing person,” by her friends and family.

Karen Wollman met Melissa through a Miracle Moms event for children who had received care through a neonatal intensive care unit.

Wollman said that she, along with other Miracles Moms were in “complete disbelief” when they found out about Peskey's death last Friday.

She called Peskey a devoted mother and friend.

“Her kids were her life,” said Wollman. “She made you want to be a better person. A better mom. A better friend.”

As of now, no memorial has been officially planned, but Wollman says that Peskey’s friends through the Miracle Moms network plan to hold a yearly event on the anniversary of her death to honor her.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information to call 573-751-1000.