UPDATE: I-70 re-opens hours after deadly crash

BOONE COUNTY - Four people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 Westbound Wednesday afternoon. The crash immediately shut down both lanes near the Route Z exit and traffic backed up for hours before the highway was re-opened.

Boone County Fire Protection District spokesman Gale Blomenkamp said the crash was triggered by an earlier traffic backup that resulted from a vehicle fire.

"One of the vehicles was not able to stop," he said.

Two females died at the scene and two other people died after being transported to the hospital.