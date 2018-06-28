UPDATE: I-70 Reopened After Wreck

COLUMBIA - A stretch of Interstate 70 East between Highway 63 and the Lake of the Woods Exit is now open after emergency crews briefly shut down the highway Friday. Crews shut down the highway as they cleaned up an extrication accident. The crash involved three vehicles.

Clayton Farr, Columbia Fire Department Batallion Chief said two kids were transported to the MU Women and Childrens Hospital. He also said the crash caused a significant gas and oil leak.

Crews are putting oil dry to soak up the spill. Farr said he exects things to be back to normal by 10:45 p.m.

As of 9:40 traffic was at a complete standstill.

We'll bring you more information as it becomes available.