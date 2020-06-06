UPDATE: Injured Names Released from State Fair Wrecks

7 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Monday, August 20 2012 Aug 20, 2012 Monday, August 20, 2012 8:06:00 AM CDT August 20, 2012 in News
By: Jenner Smith

SEDALIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the names of the five injured in two wrecks at the Missouri State Fair Speedway Sunday.

25-year-old Tyson Russell of Crocker, Missouri lost control of his car during a heat race after a multiple vehicle crash. Russell's vehicle then traveled over a guardrail barrier through a safety face and struck five spectators who were standing behind the fence in the infield pit area, according to a news release. The following spectators were injured.

Mark C. Quisenberry, 57, of Columbia, Missouri, sustained serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

Lela A. Wood, 34, of California, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by helicopter to University Hospital.

Jessalin A. Degonia, 27, of California, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Bothwell Hospital in Sedalia.

Barry L. Smith, 46, of Florence, Missouri, and Archie L. Simpson, 67, of Columbia, Missouri, both sustained minor injuries. Both were treated and released at the scene.

Russell was not injured. 

In a separate race, a 15-year-old driver from Carrollton suffered serious injuries after he overturned his vehicle several times during a sanctioned sprint car event. He was transported by helicopter to University Hospital for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has not released his name at this time.

More News

Grid
List

George Floyd's brother to testify before Congress on police accountability
George Floyd's brother to testify before Congress on police accountability
(CNN) -- George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd , will testify before Congress on Wednesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing... More >>
20 minutes ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 6:30:32 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Columbia NAACP marches against racial injustices
Columbia NAACP marches against racial injustices
COLUMBIA - Columbia residents marched Saturday in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The president... More >>
41 minutes ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 6:09:00 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

MU athletics employees take pay cuts, furloughs amid budget crisis
MU athletics employees take pay cuts, furloughs amid budget crisis
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Employees making over $60,000 in the MU athletics department will take a three-month pay cut beginning... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 5:44:27 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Facebook post draws 1,000-plus comments about racism at Rock Bridge High
Facebook post draws 1,000-plus comments about racism at Rock Bridge High
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The principal of Rock Bridge High School will host a Zoom meeting Sunday to listen to... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 5:36:00 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

State extends community testing to 21 counties
State extends community testing to 21 counties
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The first round of open state testing in six counties around the state has resulted in... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 5:29:44 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Coronavirus continues to hit Missouri revenues
Coronavirus continues to hit Missouri revenues
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Revenue collections in Missouri continue to drop because of the coronavirus. State Budget Director Dan... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 5:21:29 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Man charged with driving through protest crowd, firing gun
Man charged with driving through protest crowd, firing gun
BRENTWOOD (KSDK-TV) — A man has been charged with driving through a crowd of peaceful protesters in suburban St. Louis... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 5:16:06 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Attorney defends Missouri teen over 'I can't breathe' video
Attorney defends Missouri teen over 'I can't breathe' video
KANSAS CITY (The Kansas City Star) — An attorney is defending a Missouri woman who withdrew from the University of... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 4:54:26 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

MU workers march to Chancellor's Residence on MU's campus at Rally to Protect Mizzou Jobs
MU workers march to Chancellor's Residence on MU's campus at Rally to Protect Mizzou Jobs
COLUMBIA - MU employees and Missouri union workers marched through MU's campus on Saturday to deliver their list of demands... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 2:49:00 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Columbia's recycling to resume normalcy this week
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Columbia's recycling to resume normalcy this week
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. ... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, June 06 2020 Jun 6, 2020 Saturday, June 06, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT June 06, 2020 in News

Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination Friday, setting him up for a bruising challenge to... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 9:45:00 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

WATCH: Police, Protests and Progress: A candid conversation on KOMU 8
WATCH: Police, Protests and Progress: A candid conversation on KOMU 8
COLUMBIA - This week KOMU 8 will air a longform discussion among local law enforcement leaders, a community activist and... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 9:16:00 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

Columbia health director calls racism a public health emergency
Columbia health director calls racism a public health emergency
COLUMBIA — Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia and Boone County's Public Health and Human Services, wrote a letter to the... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 9:02:00 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

Protesters gather outside Jefferson City Police Department
Protesters gather outside Jefferson City Police Department
JEFFERSON CITY – About 20 people gathered in front of the Jefferson City Police Department on Friday to fight racial... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 8:40:00 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

Boone County Fair canceled by city
Boone County Fair canceled by city
COLUMBIA —The Boone County Fair has been canceled for the 2020 season, according to a news release from the... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 8:17:23 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

Protestors get too close, but local officials not calling for action
Protestors get too close, but local officials not calling for action
JEFFERSON CITY - For protesters across the country, social distancing isn't what's on their mind when they protest. It's George... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 7:01:00 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

Former Madison, Mo. substitute teacher sentenced to prison
Former Madison, Mo. substitute teacher sentenced to prison
COLUMBIA - Ty Gramley, of Columbia, was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 6:13:05 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News

New Missouri law expands ability to vote from home
New Missouri law expands ability to vote from home
COLUMBIA — A new law in Missouri expands absentee voting excuses and allows mail-in voting until December 2020 due to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 05 2020 Jun 5, 2020 Friday, June 05, 2020 2:11:00 PM CDT June 05, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
7pm 89°
8pm 86°
9pm 82°
10pm 79°