UPDATE: Injured Names Released from State Fair Wrecks

SEDALIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the names of the five injured in two wrecks at the Missouri State Fair Speedway Sunday.

25-year-old Tyson Russell of Crocker, Missouri lost control of his car during a heat race after a multiple vehicle crash. Russell's vehicle then traveled over a guardrail barrier through a safety face and struck five spectators who were standing behind the fence in the infield pit area, according to a news release. The following spectators were injured.

Mark C. Quisenberry, 57, of Columbia, Missouri, sustained serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

Lela A. Wood, 34, of California, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by helicopter to University Hospital.

Jessalin A. Degonia, 27, of California, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Bothwell Hospital in Sedalia.

Barry L. Smith, 46, of Florence, Missouri, and Archie L. Simpson, 67, of Columbia, Missouri, both sustained minor injuries. Both were treated and released at the scene.

Russell was not injured.

In a separate race, a 15-year-old driver from Carrollton suffered serious injuries after he overturned his vehicle several times during a sanctioned sprint car event. He was transported by helicopter to University Hospital for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has not released his name at this time.