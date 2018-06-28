UPDATE: Injury Accident at Twin Bridges

COLUMBIA - Authorities have charged a mother with child endangerment and second degree assault after driving under the influence and wrecking her vehicle with her five-year-old boy in the vehicle on Monday.

Elizabeth Klaus was injured in the crash and her son, Lucas, was airlifted to a hospital. Since then, both have been released from University Hospital. MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) Court Monitoring Coordinator Bud Balke said he hopes Klaus gets a maximum sentence which he said could be up to 15 years in prison.

This is the third time Klaus has been arrested for driving while intoxicated.