UPDATE: Investigators Looking for Woman Tied to Randolph Co. Crimes

Moberly - Moberly police investigators said Wednesday they are now looking for a woman who lives on Hwy 63 between Moberly and Macon they believe had contact with the suspects in a series of crimes on Easter Sunday that left two victims dead.

Police said they beleive the two suspects contacted this woman, whom had a child with her at the time. Officers want the woman to call either the Moberly Police Department, the Randolph County Sheriff's Department or Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On Monday, Mike Fusselman, Randolph County prosecuting attorney, filed charges of first degree murder on Jeffery Jay Nichols and Christopher D. Lewis. Judge Cynthia Suter set the bond at $1,000,000.

Randolph County Sheriff deputies responded to a reported vehicle fire Sunday night on Randolph County Road, in southern Randolph County.

A press release stated that deputies responded to a report of two individuals who had been shot at a residence on Highway Route D while in route in Randolph County.

Deputies arrived to the location of the shooting incident, and two subjects were found to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies stated that both were taken to the University Hospital in Columbia. Two shooting victims have been upgraded to good condition at University of Missouri Hospital.

While at the shooting scene, another victim reported she had been assaulted by two males and her vehicle stolen. At this time, the Randolph County Sheriff's Department received another report of a residential burglary and the theft of another vehicle in the Higbee area.

Deputies linked the stolen vehicles and incidents to the male suspects who had reportedly assaulted and stole a vehicle near the shooting incident.

Moberly Police officers also responded to a residence on Morehead Street just before midnight on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the residence to be unsecure.

Officers made entry into the residence and found the 92-year-old female resident dead as a result of suspected foul play, according to police report.