UPDATE: JCPS gives more information on data breach

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools sent out an email Monday with more information for parents, guardians and staff on the May 29 security breach.

The message said letters about the breach should start arriving in the mail Monday, if they haven't arrived already. It also gave answers to common questions the district has received following the breach.

The post said no social security numbers were affected, though some information - including name, address, medical information, and student ID numbers - may have been shared.

JCPS said there's no evidence so far of any identity theft, but recommended those affected stay vigilant.

The employee involved in the breach is still under investigation.

JCPS said they became aware of the data breach in February, but had to take time to sift through the massive amount of data that was released. From there, the kind of student information released had to be determined. JCPS then cross matched the information released with the information of students in the schools.

"JCPS moved as quickly as possible to notify the affected individuals," the district said in a Facebook post.

JCPS added the district is reviewing new security polices and procedures and additional employee training on data security and privacy.