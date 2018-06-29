UPDATE: Jefferson City Man Arrested for 2nd Degree Assault

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man has been charged with 2nd Degree Domestic Assult.

Albert Glisson was charged with assult after his wife was found dead in her house on Saturday. Glisson called 9-1-1 and stated that his wife was unconcious and not breathing.

Emergency responders arrived, but Mrs. Glisson could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim showed signs of physical trauma.

Glisson was transported to the police department for questioning, and later was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Domestic Assult.

He was given a $100,000 bond. The case is still under investigation.