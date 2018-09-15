UPDATE: Jefferson City police say endangered girl is found safe

JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Police Department said Thursday an endangered teenager was found safe.

In a news release, authorities said they had found 16-year-old Tyler "Bri" Hinton safe Thursday morning in Osage Beach. Police said she was in the care of local juvenile authorities.

Authorities initially said Bri, from Longview, Texas, was displaying behaviors that may have been potentially dangerous to herself. Jefferson City police said in a press release the girl may be in the area.

(Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.)