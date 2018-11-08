UPDATE: Jefferson City water back after two water main breaks

JEFFERSON CITY - Update: Missouri American Water officials said water has been restored to all 5,500 customers in southern Jefferson City.

Two water main breaks within 24 hours is affecting the southern half of Jefferson City, according to Missouri American Water.

Officials said the first one happened Tuesday night. It was replaced and fixed, but then a different stretch of the same pipe broke Wednesday morning.

Missouri American Water officials said customers are only getting a trickle of water. There is also a precautionary water boil advisory.

The water main breaks led to Helias Catholic High School canceling school on Wednesday.

The school tweeted saying school is canceled because of a water main break that is affecting the building. The school is asking parents to pick up their children "as soon as possible."

A press release from Jefferson City Public Schools said two buildings are located within the current impacted area: South & Moreau Heights elementary schools.

JCPS has measures in place to provide bottled water as needed for the remainder of the school day. Measures will be in place to provide bottled water to impacted schools tomorrow as well, if needed.

Capital Region Medical Center's Southwest Campus says they are currently also without water because of the water main break. There is currently no estimated time for recovery.

The Sam B. Cook Healthplex will close Wednesday, November 7. An alert will be provided upon reopening of the facility. The Capital Region Physicians – Family Care is also closed.

To see the latest alerts from Missouri American Water and view the map of the impacted area, please visit their website.