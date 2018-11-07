UPDATE: Jefferson City water back after two water main breaks

11 hours 35 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 9:30:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in Top Stories
By: Tana Kelley, KOMU 8 Reporter, Hannah Thomas, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Update: Missouri American Water officials said water has been restored to all 5,500 customers in southern Jefferson City.

Two water main breaks within 24 hours is affecting the southern half of Jefferson City, according to Missouri American Water.

Officials said the first one happened Tuesday night. It was replaced and fixed, but then a different stretch of the same pipe broke Wednesday morning.

Missouri American Water officials said customers are only getting a trickle of water. There is also a precautionary water boil advisory. 

The water main breaks led to Helias Catholic High School canceling school on Wednesday.

The school tweeted saying school is canceled because of a water main break that is affecting the building. The school is asking parents to pick up their children "as soon as possible."

A press release from Jefferson City Public Schools said two buildings are located within the current impacted area: South & Moreau Heights elementary schools.

JCPS has measures in place to provide bottled water as needed for the remainder of the school day. Measures will be in place to provide bottled water to impacted schools tomorrow as well, if needed.

Capital Region Medical Center's Southwest Campus says they are currently also without water because of the water main break. There is currently no estimated time for recovery.

The Sam B. Cook Healthplex will close Wednesday, November 7. An alert will be provided upon reopening of the facility. The Capital Region Physicians – Family Care is also closed.

To see the latest alerts from Missouri American Water and view the map of the impacted area, please visit their website.

More News

Grid
List

Timeline for medical marijuana longer than some might expect
Timeline for medical marijuana longer than some might expect
COLUMBIA- While Missouri voted red overall in the midterms, green also won. The state is the 32nd to legalize... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 7:44:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Columbia Public Schools explains lack of tornado shelters
Columbia Public Schools explains lack of tornado shelters
COLUMBIA - Lack of funding and construction are among the reasons no new tornado shelters are on the horizon for... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 4:51:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Darnell Gray's caregiver to be arraigned in his death
Darnell Gray's caregiver to be arraigned in his death
JEFFERSON CITY - The woman accused of killing 4-year-old Darnell Gray will be arraigned Thursday, appearing by video in the... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 4:43:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Road director after voters soundly reject fuel tax: "Back to square one"
Road director after voters soundly reject fuel tax: "Back to square one"
COLUMBIA- Missourians voted against Proposition D on Tuesday's ballots by 54 percent. The other 46 percent of voters were in... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 2:51:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Jeff Sessions out as attorney general
Jeff Sessions out as attorney general
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions . "At your request I am submitting... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 2:19:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MSHP, Callaway County Sheriff's Office have detained one suspect in Kingdom City
UPDATE: MSHP, Callaway County Sheriff's Office have detained one suspect in Kingdom City
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sherriff's Office said one of the suspects has been detained in Kingdom City. The... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:59:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in Top Stories

First snowfall of the season arrives Thursday night
First snowfall of the season arrives Thursday night
COLUMBIA - The first accumulating snowfall of the season is expected Thursday night, followed by chilling air for the weekend.... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:48:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

High schools students solve mock crime scene in Jefferson City
High schools students solve mock crime scene in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Three high schools and an "all-star" group, made up of the best performers from different schools, competed... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:05:00 PM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Missouri Supreme Court hears statements on Lt. Gov. appointment
Missouri Supreme Court hears statements on Lt. Gov. appointment
JEFFERSON CITY- Wednesday morning debate continued at the state Supreme Court on whether Governor Mike Parson had the legal authority... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 11:30:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Jefferson City water back after two water main breaks
UPDATE: Jefferson City water back after two water main breaks
JEFFERSON CITY - Update: Missouri American Water officials said water has been restored to all 5,500 customers in southern Jefferson... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 9:30:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in Top Stories

Fulton man arrested in connection to assaults and kidnappings
Fulton man arrested in connection to assaults and kidnappings
FULTON - Fulton Police arrested a man in connection to several counts of assault, possible rape and kidnappings. Police... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 7:00:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Record number of women elected to the House
Record number of women elected to the House
(CNN) -- A record number of women are projected to win seats in the House in a massive night for... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 6:29:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Nicole Galloway remains Missouri auditor; only Democrat in statewide office
Nicole Galloway remains Missouri auditor; only Democrat in statewide office
JEFFERSON CITY- Democrat Nicole Galloway won the Missouri State Auditor’s race against Republican Saundra McDowell Tuesday night. Galloway is... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 3:47:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

Missouri legalizes medical marijuana
Missouri legalizes medical marijuana
COLUMBIA - Missouri voters have passed Amendment 2, legalizing medical marijuana. This makes the state the 32 nd in the... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 2:48:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in Top Stories

Hawley wins Missouri Senate race after McCaskill concedes
Hawley wins Missouri Senate race after McCaskill concedes
ST. LOUIS - Attorney General Josh Hawley defeated Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill Tuesday after she conceded defeat at the end... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 07 2018 Nov 7, 2018 Wednesday, November 07, 2018 1:40:00 AM CST November 07, 2018 in News

MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
MIDTERM ELECTION: Track results for candidates and ballot measures
COLUMBIA - It's easy to see which candidates are leading and how various issues are faring on the KOMU 8... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in Smart Decision

Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
Texas man pleads guilty in theft of 650 guns in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 27-year-old Texas man pleaded guilty to participating in the theft of 650 guns from a UPS... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 5:12:46 PM CST November 06, 2018 in News

LIVE BLOG: Hawley wins, fuel tax fails, marijuana measures poised to pass
LIVE BLOG: Hawley wins, fuel tax fails, marijuana measures poised to pass
COLUMBIA - Republicans fared well throughout Missouri Tuesday. State Attorney General Josh Hawley defeated Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 3:15:00 PM CST November 06, 2018 in Smart Decision
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 37°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 37°
10pm 37°
11pm 37°
12am 36°