Update: Jefferson City woman dies from injuries in Monday house fire

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman has died after being rescued from a house fire Monday.

Crews responded to the fire on the 200 block of Dunford Street around 7:25 p.m Monday where they found a woman unresponsive.

20 firefighters were on the scene for two hours working to extinguish the flames, a division chief said.

Fire marshals believe the fire began on or near living room furniture.

A Jefferson City Fire Department spokesperson said Friday the identity of the woman will not be released until the next of kin is notified.