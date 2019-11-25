Update: Jonesburg school put on precautionary lockdown during suspect search

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Officials put Jonesburg Elementary School on modified lockdown Monday while they search for two men involved in an accident Sunday night. But officials said, "we strongly believe the two suspects that fled the scene are no longer in Montgomery County."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C has identified the two men, according to a news release from Montgomery County Sheriff's Department. One man is from Wentzville and the other is from the St. Louis area.

According to the release, the lockdown is a precaution for the elementary school.

Around 9:12 on Sunday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol were involved in a vehicle pursuit during which speeds topped 125 mph. The chase was on west bound I-70 near mile marker 186 before the suspected bronze colored BMW lost control three miles later, according to the release.

The vehicle then crossed over the center median and collided with an oncoming vehicle on east bound I-70.

"Witness reported that two black males fled from the scene of the vehicle accident running toward the Highway Y overpass," according to the release.

As numerous units responded to the scene and searched for the men, a Glock 19 firearm was found discarded and seized as evidence. MSHP found, "a large amount of vacuum packed marijuana and a large amount of cash inside the vehicle," according to the release.

The search was called off at 2:30 Sunday morning, but the investigation is still going and the suspects have not been found.

[Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.]