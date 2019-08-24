UPDATE: KC Police Issue Alert for Missing 10-month-old

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say a lack of any substantial clues is frustrating the search for a 10-month-old girl who disappeared from her crib as she slept. A daylong search Tuesday yielded few solid leads and no sign of Lisa Irwin, who was reported missing about 4 a.m. by her father.

The girl's mother put the baby to bed about 10:30 p.m. Monday and officers are investigating whether an intruder climbed through a window and snatched the child. Police say the parents are staying with relatives after being interviewed until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Spokesman Steve Young says the questioning did not lead to any solid clues about possible suspects.



Police spokesman Darin Snapp says detectives were meeting early Wednesday to determine the next step in the investigation.