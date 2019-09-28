UPDATE: Landfill exploration set to expand as Megan Shultz search continues

COLUMBIA - Columbia police and the city's Solid Waste Department will expand the search area in the Megan Shultz case.

The exploratory dig will continue to look for dated items that would help determine the area of the landfill that would have been used in the timeframe Shultz went missing in August 2006.

At the time, her then-husband Keith Comfort said she left their apartment and never came back. In August, prosecutors charged Comfort with murder after he reportedly confessed to police in Wisconsin that he strangled her and put her body in the apartment complex dumpster.

During the dig this week, detectives were able to locate dated items in the landfill. With finding some dated materials, detectives and solid waste utility are expanding the area. The Columbia Police Department says they are still in the exploratory phase and not necessarily looking for any evidence yet.

Their new goal is to define boundaries to identify a more narrow section for further exploration.