UPDATE: Late night Jefferson City shooting leaves one dead; officer injured

JEFFERSON CITY - Jamie T. Williams, 27, is in custody for his role as a driver in a police pursuit.

The other suspect, Anthony J. Wilson, 28, died in the encounter after shooting at officers. One Jefferson City police officer was shot and then admitted to the hospital after a late night shooting on Wednesday. He has been released from the hospital.

Both suspects were on Federal Supervised Release for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The fire arm used by Wilson was a stolen weapon from a Jefferson City burglary back in December, 2019.

Charges for Williams include Murder 2nd degree, Resisting/Interfering with an arrest and Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, first degree.

Jefferson City police officers were conducting a traffic stop when the situation turned violent on Wednesday night. Officers initially pursued the car because it matched a vehicle description in connection with multiple previous shots-fired incidents.

The driver of the car failed to stop, leading officers on a pursuit through Jefferson City. Once the car got to the intersection of E. Atchinson and Jackson St., two suspects got out of the car and fled on foot.

Officers followed the suspects into a wooded area and caught up with one suspect. The suspect then pulled out a previously-concealed handgun and began to fire at officers. One officer was struck by a bullet in the chest.

The second officer began exchanging gunfire, shooting and killing the suspect.

Additional officers, a K-9 team, and the Missouri State Highway patrol helicopter reported to the scene to create a perimeter and assist in the search. They found and took the second suspect into custody.

The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting.