UPDATE: Male pedestrian fatally hit by car in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The pedestrian hit and killed by a car on Old Highway 63 and Country Club Drive in Columbia has been identified.

David L. Brunk, 61, was walking north in the travel lane on Old 63 North at Country Club Drive when a driver struck him just after 9:30 p.m on Sunday

Emergency personnel took life-saving measures on the scene, but they failed.

Many attempts have been made at locating the next of kin, however, the Columbia Police Department has been unable to locate any relatives.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or Crimestoppers at 573.875.TIPS to remain anonymous.