UPDATE: Man charged after body found in river

By: The Associated Press and DJ Pointer, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

Cameron Hill

FRANKLIN COUNTY (AP) — Franklin County Sheriff's Office charged a man Friday after Authorities say he killed his ex-girlfriend in Union, Missouri.

23-year-old Cassidy Hutchings was reported missing Thursday by her family. According to Sheriff Steven Pelton, deputies searched for her when she did not return home that evening.

The Washington Missourian reported that the body was found just before 8 a.m. Friday in the Bourbeuse River. A resident found the body and contacted police. Authorities found Hutchings body laying in the river and her car was in the parking lot.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department identified 25-year-old Cameron Hill as the suspect and took him into custody Friday afternoon. he was charged with armed criminal action and first-degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000, cash-only bond.

Pelton says, Hutchings and Hill were estranged for some time but for some reason met last night.