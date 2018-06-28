UPDATE: Man Charged in Connection to Jefferson City Shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County prosecutors have charged Shane Andrew Hodges in response to the shooting incident Wednesday night at Spectators Sports Bar in Jefferson City.

Hodges has been charged with three counts of assault 2nd degree, one count of armed criminal action, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of possession of stolen property. Hodges is a Cole County resident.

Bond has been set at $100,000 for all charges.