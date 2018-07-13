UPDATE: Man charged in Links apartment complex standoff
JEFFERSON CITY - A man arrested after a standoff with Columbia police officers was charged in federal court Thursday.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice, federal prosecutors charged 23-year-old Deangelo Wayne Joe, Jr. with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
Police arrested Joe early Thursday morning at the Links apartment complex after a 30 minute standoff with police.
After taking Joe into custody, police said they found two stolen guns and multiple rounds of ammunition. Both the guns and ammo were reported stolen after a July 8 burglary, police said.
Under federal law it is illegal for anyone convicted of a felony to have a gun or any ammunition.
