UPDATE: Man charged with murder after February night club shooting

COLUMBIA- The defendant in the shooting that took place at a Columbia nightclub in February has been indicted on four charges including murder.

Curtis Lewis was initially charged with voluntary manslaughter along with three other charges. A new indictment filed Friday charges Lewis with second-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Lewis was arrested in February after two individuals were shot at the Vibez nightclub in Columbia. Lewis allegedly fired off five shots in total. Tershawn E. Kitchen, 34 was killed with another individual taken to the hospital for injuries. The shooting took place on February 2, 2020.

An arraignment for the formal reading of Lewis' charges is set for Tuesday.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the shooting occurred in 2019.