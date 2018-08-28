UPDATE: Man charged with murder in Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges Monday afternoon in connection with an early-morning shooting on Tanya Lynn Drive.

Alfred Chism, Jr. faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action for the death of Charon D. Session, who was found shot to death.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of 900 Tanya Lynn Drive just before 3:00 a.m. Officers said they found the victim outside a house with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chism, who lives at the home, surrendered without incident. According to court documents, Chism called 911 to report shooting Session. He told police Session had been harassing him for days, and texted shortly before arriving at Chism's home on Monday.

Chism reportedly told police he answered the door while holding a gun, told Session to leave, then shot him. Police said Chism did not say anything about Session making any threats.