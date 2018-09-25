UPDATE: Man Crashed into Home, Fled Scene
COLUMBIA - The man who fled the scene Tuesday after running a car into a house on Third Avenue has been identified as 20-year-old Charles Buchanan.
Columbia police confirmed he was not intoxicated. He was arrested and taken to the Boone County Jail. Around 9:06 p.m. Buchanan posted bond of $4,500.
No one was in the house at the time of the accident and no injuries were reported.
