Update: man from Moberly care center found safe

MOBERLY - Moberly Police said a man who ran away from a care center early Monday morning was found safe in Columbia.

Daniel Beeding left North Village Park on Silva Lane at around 12:30 a.m. Beeding, 36, has schizophrenia.

According to a media release from the Moberly Police Department, Beeding was found at a bus stop in Columbia around 5 p.m Monday.