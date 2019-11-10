UPDATE: Man hospitalized after reported Columbia home invasion turns into shooting

COLUMBIA - A news release from the Columbia Police Department said officers responded to a home invasion at the 1100 block of Eastland Circle at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Saturday night.

The release said three black males and one white male entered the home and ordered the occupants to the floor while claiming to be the FBI. The suspects were not wearing clothing that identified them as any law enforcement agency. The suspects left the scene with personal property belonging to a victim in a vehicle described as a red truck, according to the release.

One victim received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to a leg. Officers on the scene applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg before medical personnel arrived. The victim was taken to a local emergency room for further medical treatment.

"When we enter a home for enforcement action, law enforcement will always be clearly identifiable as police," Chief Geoff Jones said. "We will identify and arrest those who are responsible and would appreciate any help the community can provide."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or Crimestoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

(This story has been updated with the latest information.)