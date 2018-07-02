UPDATE: Man Impersonating a Police Officer

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a suspect concerning the police impersonator investigation on March 23. Officers identified the suspect, 20-year-old Zachary L. Rugen, during a traffic stop on a black impala with no plates at Broadfield Drive and Broadway Tuesday evening. With the suspect's consent officers searched the vehicle and found items matching the crimes. Police found no lighting systems installed on the vehicle. The suspect then voluntarily went with police to the station where he made incriminating statements linking him to the crimes. Officers arrested Rugen for three counts of False Impersonation of a law enforcement officer, Felonius Restraint, and Second Degree Assault, his bond is set at $10,500.

Columbia Police say this case is not related to the Centralia Police Department Investigation.