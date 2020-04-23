UPDATE: Man injured, charged in trooper-involved shooting in Eldon

ELDON - A trooper-involved shooting injured one person early Wednesday morning in Eldon. The suspect, David Wallace, was later arrested on charges of two counts of kidnapping and three counts of assault.

Wallace was charged in Miller County Circuit Court, according to a news release. He is still in the hospital.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office, Eldon Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a possible hostage situation at 211 North Leeds Ave. in Eldon.

"Initially, it was reported two females were hiding in a closet and the male suspect was armed with a knife and gasoline," according to a news release.

Officials arrived at the scene around 4:15 a.m. and found a male subject inside. Officers observed multiple windows covered, according to court documents.

Eldon Communications officer made contact with one of the females inside. According to court documents, she told them she was being held against her will.

Wallace threatened the two females with kitchen knives and threatened to ignite the gasoline while in the house.

He began throwing softball sized rocks and knives, at the officers. When Wallace failed to obey officer commands, the trooper discharged his weapon, according to court documents.

The subject suffered several gunshot wounds and was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

No one else was injured, and officials continue to investigate the incident.