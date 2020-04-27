UPDATE: Man pronounced dead after house fire in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department confirmed Steven A. Davis, 35, passed away Sunday after injuries sustained in an early morning fire.

Sixteen firefighters responded to the house fire just after 4:15 Sunday morning.

The home suffered an estimated $75,000 of damage, according to the fire department.

The investigation has determined the origin was found to be in the laundry room.