UPDATE: Man's Body Found After Disappearing From Dock

CAMDENTON - Highway State Patrol recovered Joe Bartholomew's body around 2:45 p.m. Monday after he disappeared off a dock while fishing early Sunday morning. Around 6 a.m. Sunday his fishing gear was still on the dock, but Bartholomew was missing. Divers could not locate his body Sunday. After dragging the lake Monday, his body resurfaced.

Sergeant Paul Reinsch said the cause of death is unknown, but Highway State Patrol believes he drowned. The autopsy has not been set yet.