UPDATE: Man seriously injured in wrong-way crash on Scott Blvd.

COLUMBIA - A man was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on Scott Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Columbia Police Department, 33-year-old David Earls, of Columbia, was driving the wrong way in the southbound lane of Scott Boulevard near Southview Drive around 2 p.m.

The release said a car traveling south in the same lane attempted to avoid Earls' vehicle by moving to the northbound lane. At the same time, Earls attempted to avoid the other vehicle by also moving to the northbound lane, causing the two cars to collide head-on.

According to a tweet from the Columbia Fire Department, one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

The release said Earls suffered serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said four passengers between the ages of 12 and 41 in the other car had minor injuries.

Scott Boulevard between Country Hills and Southview Drive was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene.