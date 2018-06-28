UPDATE: Man shot, killed in trailer park near Sedalia

PETTIS COUNTY - The man shot and killed at a trailer park outside the Sedalia city limits Thursday afternoon has been identified by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office as Leon Hinckley, of Windsor.

At about 12:50 p.m., officials found Hinckley, 28, with gunshot wounds at the Sunset Village Trailer Park, officials said.

Hinckley died at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office has impounded a 2012 Chevrolet Impala that had been spotted leaving the scene. It had been reported stolen from an owner who wasn't the victim.

The Pettis County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for two male suspects.

Call Crime stopper if you have any tips or information at 660-827-TIPS.