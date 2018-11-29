UPDATE: Man talks about finding dog with legs and muzzle taped on highway

AUDRAIN COUNTY - A man who found a dog "hopping" along Highway 54 with his legs and muzzle taped says he can't believe anyone would do such a thing to a dog.

Mexico resident Carl Nowlin said, as soon as he saw the dog, he pulled over and got out.

"I walked up to him and he instantly turned and started coming to me, tail and hindquarters wagging like he was going to fall over, like he was so happy to see me," Nowlin said.

Nowlin said his first priority was taking off the tape, thinking "he needs to breathe and he needs to be able to move."

Nowlin said the dog laid its head on his lap until the tape was gone. Then the dog sprung into action.

"He instantly gets up in the van in the passenger seat like 'are you coming or what,' after he gave me about four or five hundred kisses," Nowlin said.

The next step was a meeting with sheriff's deputies who told Nowlin there was no place to keep the dog overnight. So Nowlin took it home.

He said he kept the dog in a pen for a short while, but it seemed to react well to his three other dogs, so he let it out.

"He started playing and rolling around with the other dogs, like he was home," Nowlin said.

He took the dog to the Audrain Animal Shelter Monday afternoon, which is keeping it for the next several days during an investigation.

"I know everyone who works there, I love them all to death, they're all very very kind people," he said.

Still, Nowlin plans on being there the moment the dog is released.

"I want to make damn sure he goes to a good home, and he can come home to mine," he said.

The Audrain County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on the dog to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-392-TIPS.