Breaking news

COLUMBIA - Police were alerted about an adult male with a machete and smoke coming from an area on Wednesday Nov. 18 around 9:45 p.m. 

The man was located near the 1500 block of Paris Road and detained at the scene.

According to CPD, 3 adults are on the way to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Columbia Police found two people barricaded in the basement.

Police have detained the man.

KOMU 8 will keep you updated when we have more.

Tags

Recommended for you