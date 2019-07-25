VIDEO: Maries Co. Sheriff releases shocking video of violent robbery

2 weeks 1 day 18 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News
By: Emily Spain, KOMU 8 News Anchor
loading

MARIES COUNTY - Maries County Sheriff's Office released security footage Wednesday night of an armed robbery that happened at Vichy Wye Restaurant on July 7.

The video shows two suspects with hats on and clothing tied around their faces. The two male robbers entered the restaurant with a handgun. In the video, one suspect puts a gun to a woman's head and another victim is seen getting on his knees with his hands up before being directed by one of the suspects to move. 

The sheriff's office said in a post on its Facebook page that during the course of the robbery one of the suspects fired a round and a victim's leg was hit by a bullet fragment.

The post said deputies are continuing to follow up on leads and have identified possible suspects, but they are still asking for the public's help.

"We will continue to work tirelessly until these cowards are behind bars where they belong," part of the post read.

Deputies are asking if you have any information or noticed anything suspicious in the Vichy area at around 9 p.m. on July 7, to contact Detective Kilmer at 573-422-3381.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff's office.

More News

Grid
List

70 cars from Union Pacific train derail in Missouri
70 cars from Union Pacific train derail in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Union Pacific officials say no one was injured when 70 train cars derailed in north-central... More >>
35 minutes ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 4:42:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in Continuous News

Boonville recovering after fire
Boonville recovering after fire
BOONVILLE - Buerky's BBQ opened the first weekend in July and Wednesday night the cashier got a call saying a... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 3:28:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Mexican national arrested in Missouri was deported to Mexico
Mexican national arrested in Missouri was deported to Mexico
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The girlfriend of the Mexican national whose arrest was featured in a Facebook Live video... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 3:20:02 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in Continuous News

ACLU seeks to pressure Ashcroft to process abortion petition
ACLU seeks to pressure Ashcroft to process abortion petition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is trying to increase pressure on Missouri Secretary of State... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 2:43:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in Continuous News

USDA holds flood recovery assistance meeting for local farmers
USDA holds flood recovery assistance meeting for local farmers
BOONVILLE - Farmers gathered at Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge on Thursday to discuss their options for flood... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 2:28:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Six beehives stolen from Randolph County property
Six beehives stolen from Randolph County property
RANDOLPH COUNTY- Six honey bee hives were stolen from a property near Jacksonville Wednesday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 2:25:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Public funeral in Missouri for slain Ole Miss student
Public funeral in Missouri for slain Ole Miss student
KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A public visitation and funeral service are planned in Missouri for Alexandria "Ally" Kostial, a University... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 2:08:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in Continuous News

Truckers thankful for Rocheport bridge replacement, not repairs
Truckers thankful for Rocheport bridge replacement, not repairs
MIDWAY - Truckers that drive on I-70 are thankful for federal grant that will help build a new bridge over... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 1:22:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

US government will execute inmates for first time since 2003
US government will execute inmates for first time since 2003
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government will execute federal death row inmates for the first time since 2003, the Justice... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:30:38 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Gasconade County deputies arrest "Most Wanted Fugitive"
Gasconade County deputies arrest "Most Wanted Fugitive"
GASCONADE COUNTY - Deputies arrested a man the sheriff's office identified as its "Most Wanted Fugitive." Douglas Keith Logan,... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 12:06:00 PM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Parson names Cumpton as new Missouri adjutant general
Parson names Cumpton as new Missouri adjutant general
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man with 26 years of military service will be the Missouri National Guard's new... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 11:57:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Tipton teen killed in Cooper County car crash
Tipton teen killed in Cooper County car crash
COOPER COUNTY - A teenager died in a car crash in Cooper County on Wednesday evening. According to the... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:53:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Man sentenced to 90 days in jail for killing Chihuahua
Man sentenced to 90 days in jail for killing Chihuahua
STRAFFORD, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after admitting that he... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:09:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Elk hunting to return to Missouri on limited basis
Elk hunting to return to Missouri on limited basis
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Elk hunting could return to Missouri next year but on a very limited scale. ... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 8:49:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Teen who alleges she was raped says school blamed her for it
Teen who alleges she was raped says school blamed her for it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A teenager who reported she was raped at a suburban Kansas City middle school is... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 8:20:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Veterans Commission, Governor to host hiring event
Veterans Commission, Governor to host hiring event
JEFFERSON CITY - State officials are hoping a special day dedicated to honoring veterans will highlight their unique skill set... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, July 25 2019 Jul 25, 2019 Thursday, July 25, 2019 7:08:00 AM CDT July 25, 2019 in News

Fire destroys parking structure, storage facility in Boonville
Fire destroys parking structure, storage facility in Boonville
BOONVILLE — Three firefighters were injured during a Boonville fire Wednesday night. The fire caused a structure on Main... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 10:56:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in Continuous News

Missourians may receive FEMA reimbursement for housing costs
Missourians may receive FEMA reimbursement for housing costs
JEFFERSON CITY — FEMA may reimburse Missourians registered with the organization if they paid out-of-pocket expenses for temporary housing due... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, July 24 2019 Jul 24, 2019 Wednesday, July 24, 2019 8:03:00 PM CDT July 24, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 83°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
6pm 84°
7pm 82°
8pm 80°
9pm 77°